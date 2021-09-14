Trading S.A. Ares Sells 4,584 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

PGEN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,073. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. Analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.