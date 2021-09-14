Tranchess Reaches Market Cap of $58.22 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00006687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $58.22 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,768.68 or 0.99931782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00073466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,603,028 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

