Transcodium (TNS) Market Capitalization Tops $281,857.50

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 50.2% lower against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $281,857.50 and $99.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00143461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.92 or 0.00738854 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.