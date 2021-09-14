Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) CEO Sells $19,122,778.00 in Stock

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $19,122,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Translate Bio stock remained flat at $$37.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 34,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,504. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,693,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184,100 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

