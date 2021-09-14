Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.24). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.

RIG opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 3.65.

In other news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.