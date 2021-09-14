Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 96,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $803.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

