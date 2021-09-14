TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TXCCQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,794. TranSwitch has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
TranSwitch Company Profile
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.