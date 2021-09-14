Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $3.69 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $189.64 million and $14.86 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00007843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00121923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00170593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.90 or 1.00367924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.44 or 0.07055501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.20 or 0.00897120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,380,587 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

