Travel + Leisure Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

