Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TBABF remained flat at $$23.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

