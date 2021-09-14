Trias Market Capitalization Hits $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Trias

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

