Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $285.60 million and $15.35 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00142538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00820010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043553 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

