Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$3.70 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCW. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.95.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.61. 657,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,283. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$667.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.26. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.36.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

