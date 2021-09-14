Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$3.70 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCW. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.61. 657,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,283. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.26. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.36.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

