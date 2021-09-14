Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $21,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.62.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
