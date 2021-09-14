Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $21,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tricida by 81.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after buying an additional 2,160,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 208,872 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 1,624,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

