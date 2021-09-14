Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.70. 8,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 6,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.