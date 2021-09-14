Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

