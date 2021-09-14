TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.50

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $91.51, with a volume of 142670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $1,793,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,769 shares of company stock worth $13,292,648. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

