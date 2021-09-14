Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,990 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Trinseo worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

