Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Trinseo worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 1,611.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TSE stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

