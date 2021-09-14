Tripio Market Capitalization Achieves $3.44 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $667,709.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00812847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043548 BTC.

TRIO is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

