Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTBXF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTBXF remained flat at $$3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

