TROY (TROY) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. TROY has a total market cap of $74.79 million and $4.77 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TROY has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TROY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

