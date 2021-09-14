TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 8,620 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,407. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.