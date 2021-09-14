TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 2,261 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.16. 1,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

