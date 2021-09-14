TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.45. The company had a trading volume of 159,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,133. The stock has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

