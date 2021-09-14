TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.54 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $448.17. 152,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.07 and its 200-day moving average is $423.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

