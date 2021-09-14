TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.94. 270,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $244.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

