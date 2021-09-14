TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 113,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average is $154.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

