TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,453 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,833,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. 722,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,874,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

