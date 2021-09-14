TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.58. 144,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

