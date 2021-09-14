TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,804 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 190,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,722. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

