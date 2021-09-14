TrueChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.64 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.00337304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00146936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00818959 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

