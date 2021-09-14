TrueDeck Market Cap Achieves $280,488.70 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $280,488.70 and approximately $14,935.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00142884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00842011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044273 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

