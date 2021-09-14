TrueDeck Market Cap Achieves $280,488.70 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $280,488.70 and approximately $14,935.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00142884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00842011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044273 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

