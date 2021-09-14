TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.56

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $78.61 million and approximately $66.38 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00065073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00142703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.68 or 0.00813728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044072 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars.

