Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

NYSE BLL opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ball by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ball by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 92.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 152,961 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

