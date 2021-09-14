Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $9,910,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

