Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Trupanion worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

