TrustVerse Market Capitalization Hits $7.88 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $72,353.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00811031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043913 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

