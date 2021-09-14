Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.