TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 604.4% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TSRI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. 14,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,952. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. TSR has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $18.73.
In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About TSR
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
