TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 604.4% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TSRI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. 14,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,952. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. TSR has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

