TTC Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00142455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00819620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043687 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.