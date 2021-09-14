TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.69 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $337,444.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 110,597,961,491 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.