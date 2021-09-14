Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TPC traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 348,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,683. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
