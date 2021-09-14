Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $480,920.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $480,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,253.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $503,640.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $114.08. 239,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $1,913,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

