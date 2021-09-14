Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Twitter worth $35,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Twitter by 52.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,988,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $136,599,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 157,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 18.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 37.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. 164,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,358,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,117. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

