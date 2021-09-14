Typhoon Network Price Hits $0.0706 on Major Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $635,569.90 and $43,985.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00170243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.75 or 1.00047976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.06981034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00887061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

