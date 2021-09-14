u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 4,550.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UBLXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, u-blox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

UBLXF stock remained flat at $$72.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. u-blox has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

