U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

